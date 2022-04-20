Deborah Phillips of Warrenton will continue her spring tradition for the community by hosting Plantapalooza from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at 217 Brehon St. Warrenton. In the event of rain, Plantapalooza will be held April 30 at the same times.
The event, sponsored by CherryGal Organics, brings together two of Phillips’ favorite activities: gardening and crafting. Customers will be able to browse for that perfect plant for the home or garden, and find decorative pots, birdbaths and more to add artistic flair.
At the heart of the event are plants which Phillips has tended lovingly, often lifting what are known as “starts” from her garden in time to ensure that the small plants will be healthy and ready to grow in the customer’s home or garden. She raises other plants from seed, nourishing them until they are just the right size for the customer to plant.
This tender loving care has yielded a great variety of plants, all grown organically and many of them heirloom varieties. In some cases, only one or two of a certain plant may be available, so Phillips recommends arriving early.
Plantapalooza will offer both well-known and not so familiar varieties, so customers may discover a new favorite or two.
Examples of herbs that will be available include anise hyssop, aquilegia, four varieties of basil, bee balm, borage, calendula, chamomile, chives, cilantro, comfrey, garlic chives, Italian parsley, lavender, lemon dragonhead, lemon verbena, milk thistle, varieties of mint, oregano, pineapple sage, evening primrose, rosemary, saffron crocus, sage, stinging nettle and tarragon. There might be a few Scarborough Fair specials as well with parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme.
Tomatoes of all sizes will also be featured, including Fleur de Reagir, beef steak, cherry and grape tomatoes, Peace Vine, yellow and red Brandywine and Virginia Sweets, a bicolor tomato.
Plantapalooza will offer both sweet and hot peppers. Varieties of sweet peppers will include Bell, Italian frying and Aconcagua. Hot pepper plants will include Aci Sivri, Fish, Chilhuacle, Lemon Drop and Rooster Spur.
Phillips will offer several examples of what she refers to as air conditioner plants for their ability to clean the air in one’s home. These will include variegated pothos, spider plant and snake plant.
Also available will be Alpine and Mara des Bois strawberries, Rosa Bianca and Louisiana Long Green eggplants, tomatillos, Pheasant Foot and Joy geraniums, McCartney rose, iris, evening primrose, Aquilegia, iris, lamb’s ear, hostas and more.
In addition to the plants, a number of crafted creations perfect for home or garden will be available. These will include the Fit of Pique mosaic pots and frames, and glass gardenware — birdbaths, pollinator puddling pools and garden “flowers.” The glass gardenware often features treasures discovered at Oakley Hall Antiques & Art in Warrenton that have been repurposed into artistic takes on garden mainstays, such as birdbaths, and unique decorative items, such as “flowers” that sparkle in the sunlight.
For more information, visit the Plantapalooza Facebook page.
