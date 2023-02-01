At Warren County Memorial Library, February will be an exciting month with the return of evening hours, the observance of Black History Month and more for people of all ages.
Beginning on Monday, the library will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. The library will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. The library will be closed on Feb. 2 for staff professional development.
Black History Month program
This year, Warren County Memorial Library will celebrate Black History Month by hosting an African Dance Workshop at 4 p.m. on Feb. 23. The workshop, designed for the whole family, will be presented by Mama Azia, who has been teaching, performing and choreographing dances in venues in the United States and beyond — including Belize, the Bahamas, Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
Through her culturally immersive and interactive workshop, Mama Azia aims to empower the community with music, dance moves and storytelling while exploring Black history through what she describes as a deeply rooted African lens. Participants can increase their cultural awareness of African music and dance origins, and contributions to the world of the arts.
A description of the program indicates that Mama Azia’s ultimate goal is to reach the hearts of all people — young and old — by working together to create and practice love, peace and harmony through dance and music.
North Carolina Reads
February will bring an opportunity to participate in the North Carolina Reads program, a statewide book club sponsored by North Carolina Humanities.
This month’s featured book is “Carolina Built” by Kianna Alexander. The work of historical fiction is based on the life of Josephine N. Leary, an African-American entrepreneur and businesswoman who lived in North Carolina during the Reconstruction Era.
The book presents Leary, who was emancipated in 1865, as being determined to build a life of her own and a future for her family. The book description notes that when she moves to Edenton from the plantation where she was born, she is free, newly married and ready to follow her dreams. Several copies of each North Carolina Reads book will be available at the library.
Participants can meet Kianna Alexander, author of “Carolina Built,” during a virtual book discussion hosted by NC Humanities on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The discussion will also feature Dr. Hiliary Green in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities Board Trustee Liliana Wendorff. To register, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gZqwNRiqQGO22B5jnVPbgg.
For a complete list of NC Reads books, pick up an NC Reads bookmark at the library’s front desk or visit https://nchumanies.org/program/northcarolinareads/.
Other programs
Warren County Memorial Library will feature other regular and special programs for people of all ages, from storytimes to movies. These include the following:
• Readin’ and Relaxin’, Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. This traditional story time features Ky’el reading favorite books. The book schedule features “Negative Cat” on Feb. 7, “Curious George” on Feb. 14, “Bathtime Mathtime: Shapes” on Feb. 21 and “Go Vote, Baby!” on Feb. 28.
• Curious George will visit the library on Feb. 14 and 16 for special storytimes at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. both days.
• Kickin’ with Ky’el, three Thursdays in February at 10:30 a.m. The upbeat storytimes will prove that it is fun to go to the library. The story schedule features “Mary Had a Little Lamb” on Feb. 9, “Curious George” on Feb. 16 and “Phonics-Themed Fun” on Feb. 23.
• Virtual Storytime, three Saturdays in February at 10:30 a.m. To participate, watch episodes on the library’s Facebook page. The story schedule features “100 First Words” on Feb. 11, “Bathtime for Little Rabbit” on Feb. 18 and “How Do Dinosaurs Say Happy Birthday?” on Feb. 25.
• Films at the Library, 2 p.m. Featured will be “Sing 2,” rated PG, with a 1 hour, 50 minute runtime on Feb. 16; and “Harriet Tubman: Inspiring Heroes,” not rated, with a 45 minute runtime.
• Teen Anime & Manga Book Club, 3:30 p.m. Featured topics are Anime ‘Jeopardy’” on Feb. 6 and “Anime Battle Bracket” on Feb. 20.
• Video Game Spectator Club, Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m., featuring “Super Smash Bros.”
• Blind Date with a Book, Feb. 1-14. The library challenges people who judge books by their covers to try reading something they might typically overlook.
• Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Those who are interested may ask for a coloring sheet, pencils, markers or crayons at the front desk, and then relax while being creative.
• “Piece” of Mind Puzzle Stations, Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
• Fun and Games: Board Game Day, Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. Board games for people of all ages, from Candy Land to Scrabble, will be available.
• Valentine’s Card Making, Feb. 13 and 14. Materials will be available at the library’s card making station.
• Books, Brew, & You. Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Book opinions will be welcome as participants recommend books to read — and talk about books to avoid. The library will provide coffee.
