The Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is accepting vendors reservations for its Christmas in July Bazaar, which will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.
One 2 1/2 feet by 5 feet table may be reserved for $40. Two or more tables may be reserved for $35 each.
Reservations and checks must be received by Thursday, June 15. Checks should be made payable to RWVFD Auxiliary.
For more information, call or email Diane O’Neill at 703-727-4466 or dianeoxmas@gmail.com.
Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department is located at 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.