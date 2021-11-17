Singer/songwriter Brooke Simpson, who reached the finals on both “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” will appear in concert on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Rocky Mount Event Center, 285 NE Main St., Rocky Mount.
Simpson’s North Carolina Concert Kick-off is presented by Downtown Rocky Mount. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Early Bird tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. A VIP option, for $40, includes tickets for both the concert and the North Carolina Holiday Makers Market, which will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
After Dec. 4, all tickets to the concert will be $25.
General admission to the North Carolina Holiday Makers Market is $5, which does not include concert tickets. Doors for the market open at 10:30 a.m.
The event will be hosted by Deborah Holt Noel of “North Carolina Weekend.”
Activities include vendors, food, visits and photographs with Santa Claus, school performances, horse and carriage rides and more.
Full bar will be open all day, and Game Day will be open for purchase of play during the day and concert.
Jessica Hicks, owner of Willow Tree Yoga & The Bel Air Art Center will host Yoga and Mimosas from 9-10 a.m. Tickets are $15 and will include yoga, a mimosa and ticket to the market. Concert ticket is not included.
For more information about Simpson’s concert and other activities, call 252-231-3490.
