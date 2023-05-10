The Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton will present Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m.
Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix is a slapstick comedy act like no other. Johnny leads over a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks as he plays the straight man role.
Johnny Peers and his personality-plus canines are coming to tickle your funny bone! A Ringling Brothers Clown College graduate, Johnny Peers has been working with dogs since he got his first puppy, Freckles, a Beagle mix, from the Humane Society. Since their debut, the Muttville Comix have appeared on “David Letterman,” “Primetime Live” and “Circus of the Stars,”and at Disneyland, Busch Gardens, the Big Apple Circus, the Royal Hanneford Circus, and even The White House!
A show for the whole family and the dog lover in all of us, the show stars mostly dogs rescued from shelters or pounds, like Sandy, the ladder-climbing Jack Russell Terrier, and Girl, the Poodle mix who only answers to “Girl.” The 2003 Animal Planet Pet Star Winners, the Providence Journal-Bulletin calls the show, “…a truly funny, slapstick dog act.”
For tickets, contact the Lakeland Cultural Arts Center box office at: lakelandcac.org or by calling 252-586-3124.
