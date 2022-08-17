Warrenton’s celebration of fall, Harvest Market, returns for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Applications are being accepted for vendors, and sponsors are needed to help defray festival expenses.
The vendor fee is $20 for a 10-foot by 10-foot space, maximum two spaces per vendor. The application deadline is Oct. 4. Applications are available online under the Harvest Market heading at warrenton.nc.gov; click on Tourism, then Special Events.
For information on sponsorships, contact Mike Coffman at mcoffman@caststonesystems.com or call Warrenton Town Hall at 252-257-1122. The vendor application form is attached at left.
Entertainment already lined up for Harvest Market includes TNT band and Orange County Lockdown featuring Warrenton native Frank Hunter.
Warren County’s Public Safety Day will also be observed during the festival with related agencies participating.
Harvest Market will be held on Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton, 109 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.