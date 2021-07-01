The Annual American Veterans Tribute, concert and fireworks at Lake Gaston on Pea Hill Creek in Gasburg, Va., will be held on July 3. There will be plenty of live music, and later in the evening, fireworks will light up the sky. Last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
This year’s tribute will kick off at 4 p.m. with music by the American Veterans Tribute Band. The stage for the entertainment will be set up facing Pea Hill Creek with large video screens showing military veteran tributes and other activities. There will be a military flyover consisting of a jet and two World War II era planes at 7:45 p.m. and parachute jumpers delivering flags from various branches of the military. The fireworks, which will begin around 9 p.m., will this year be synced to music. The best way to see the entire program is from the water, but the fireworks can be seen from the land as well.
According to Ron Vassar, president and founder of the American Veterans Tribute Organization, this year’s program will be honoring several veterans who have been involved for many years in helping organize the event.
“We have several members of our team who are veterans who can no longer help with putting on the event, and we felt we wanted to honor them for all their devotion and hard work,” said Vassar. “They have contributed so much to our annual veteran’s tribute, and they deserve to be recognized.”
There will be heavy traffic on the roads around the Pea Hill Creek Bridge and many boats on the water at Pea Hill Creek, and Vassar wants those who attend to have a safe and enjoyable time.
“The water will be full of boats, and there will be a lot of traffic on the roads leading to the event. It will be a busy area before, during and after the activities, and I encourage everyone to be safe, respectful and watch out for others,” Vassar said. “We want this to be a memorable event for everyone who attends.”
The American Veterans Tribute is a nonprofit organization focused on honoring veterans and is dedicated to working with veterans and their families who are dealing with the effects of post-traumatic stress. They also work to educate employers on hiring veterans. The annual 4th of July event is another way for the organization to honor and bring attention to the needs of veterans.
For more information or to make a donation, contact the American Veterans Tribute, P.O. Box 9469, Richmond, VA, 23228. They can also be reached by phone at 800-296-9641 or email a.vet.foundation@gmail.com.
