Thomas Park of the Warren Artist Market will perform in an evening reading/show at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at Frontier Warren, 140 S. Main St., Warrenton.
He describes the event as “half a one-man show, half a short dramatic reading, and a lot of enlightening fun.”
In the first production of ‘Lies: A Juneteenth Revival,” Park will present the dramatic reading of his short play, “We Gone,” which portrays the events that occur one evening down in Texas on a small slave holding plantation when the captives receive important news.
Park will share new poems prepared for the event and perform three monologues he calls his “little trinity,” including “Frederick Douglass,” “The Queer Sufi: Abdul Hadith Dolla” and another special historical guest.
Refreshments will be served while they last, and there is no admission charge.
This event was also made possible by a North Carolina Arts Council-Artist Support Grant and the Warren County Arts Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.