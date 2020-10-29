Durham’s dark and mysterious ghost walk
Maxine Vande Vaarst has been leading walking tours with Tobacco Road Tours for over two years and absolutely loves it. As a folklorist and PhD student in American Studies at UNC-Chapel Hill, Maxine is fascinated by ghost stories.
I joined her at the Durham Tobacco Campus for the Dark & Mysterious Ghost Walk, a 1.5 mile trip through Durham’s sordid past.
“Tonight we’re going to be hearing five fantastic ghost stories,” she told the tour group. “They run the gamut from a little bit creepy to a little bit funny to a little bit sad. We do it all.”
Stops on the tour include the Bull Durham Factory, the Kress Store Building, and Hotel Malbourne. As we stopped at these historic sites, Vande Vaarst acted out chilling tales of murder, suicides, spooky deaths, and hauntings.
“A core concept in folklore is performance, so it’s fun,” she told me. “I get to tell the stories dramatically.”
Telling stories is why Vande Vaarst became a tour guide.
“My interest in the supernatural is purely folkloric,” she said. “My interest is in the stories and ghosts as an element of culture.”
There was a time when Vande Vaarst did not believe in ghosts. Then, one day, as part of her graduate school research, she was conducting an interview with a psychic. During the interview, the psychic said that Vande Vaarst’s grandfather, who had recently passed away, was trying to contact Vande Vaarst. The psychic said that he was speaking to her, repeating one word over and over: “pancreatic.”
At the time, Vande Vaarst’s mother was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer. The only people who knew about her mother’s illness were close friends and family. After the interview, Vande Vaarst did a thorough Google search of her name, her mother’s name, and the word “pancreatic,” and came up with no results. She determined that there was no way that the psychic could have found out about her mother’s illness.
“I can’t explain that,” Vande Vaarst said. “It wasn’t enough to make me a 100 percent believer. I’m an academic; I need more than that. But that’s the closest I’ve ever come to a real encounter, and it definitely got my attention.”
Our tour included a mix of believers, nonbelievers, and what Vande Vaarst calls “ghost agnostics.” Sometimes ghost hunters will come on the tour, looking to prove the existence of the supernatural. They bring spectrometers and EMF (electromagnet field) meters, and take pictures of what they claim to be orbs.
“I love that people have a passion for ghosts,” said Vande Vaarst. “I never met a ghost hunter who wasn’t having a good time.”
You don’t have to be a ghost hunter to have a good time on Durham’s Dark & Mysterious Ghost Walk. From the frightening to the funny, there’s something for everyone.
Tobacco Road tours leads a variety of haunted, historic, and sightseeing walking tours, bus tours, and pub crawls in Raleigh and Durham. Haunted tours are family friendly, but are not recommended for children under 8 years old.
