The Warren County Farmers’ Market will present Peach Day on Saturday, July 22, at the Warren County Health Department, located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
The Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m.-noon. Peach Day will feature peach samples (while supplies last), games and live music.
The Farmers Market will feature other locally grown and raised produce and meats, along with baked goods and much more.
For more information, call 252-213-7246 or visit the Warren County Farmers’ Market Facebook page.
