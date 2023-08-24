The John Graham High School Alumni Association has planned special events for Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26, to allow alumni of all class years to gather together.
The Alumni Association, currently with more than 500 members in the Classes of 1967-1981, was formed to provide a opportunity to bond together and work for a common goal of uplifting others. The group is working to raise funds to assist disadvantaged citizens and students in Warren County through donations and scholarships to help them fulfill their goals.
The weekend activities will begin on Friday will a Meet and Greet from 6-10 p.m. on the grounds of the Warren County Courthouse, located at 109 S. Main St., Warrenton. Music will be provided by DJ Dirtroad Entertainment. Vendors and food trucks on site will include Lawrence & Perry, Ron’s Wings, Big Red Turkey Shack, Funnel Cakes, Lambert Green and more.
On Saturday, a Black & White Social Event will be held from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at the Warren County Amory Civic Center, located at 501 Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. Attire will be semi-formal. Music will be provided by DJ Paul Terry (Paul of Fame!) and The New Tranzition Band. Tickets are $25 singles and $40 couples.
