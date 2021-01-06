Historic Warrenton Food Tour is giving folks something fun to do later this month in a safe, socially distanced way with Winter Warrenton Market. The outdoor pop-up market will be held Saturday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on East Macon and East Market streets beside the courthouse in downtown Warrenton.
“We got lots of positive feedback from people who hadn’t been able to attend an event outside,” organizer Eva L. Welsh said of the food truck rodeo her food tour company hosted last month. “(This event) will provide a rural, small town experience people may want.”
Welsh, a Warren County native who created Historic Warrenton Food Tour last fall, said that this month’s event will see returning vendors as well as new entries.
Vendors already confirmed will be selling custom etched glassware, chocolate bombs and goodies, other treats and crafts, photography, nail products, wood signs and decor, baked goods, T-shirts, healthy food items, and more. There will also be artists and food trucks.
Proceeds from Winter Warrenton Market will be used to purchase paint to restore the historic ghost 7up sign on the back side of the LegacyWorks Studio building on South Main Street, Warrenton. This project of Welsh’s will save a bit of Warrenton history, something near and dear to her heart, with a projected completion date of May.
Welsh is planning Winter Warrenton Market by limiting the amount of vendors so they can be spaced out in a safe distance. All COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed, she said, everyone is expected to wear a mask, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Welsh is still looking for musicians or DJs to play for the January or future events. She has a Feb. 20 event lined up at Lake Gaston, one planned in Littleton for March, and will be returning to Warrenton in April.
For event updates, including any changes due to weather, follow social media on Instagram @tourwarrenton and on Facebook at Historic Warrenton Food Tour. Welsh can also be reached by emailing tourwarrenton@gmail.com.
