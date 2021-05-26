Want to learn how to make beer? It’s easy!
“Brewing beer is simple. You just heat up water and pour stuff in,” explained Jared Barkley, brewmaster at Mill Hill Tap Room.
Seriously, that’s what he said when asked to describe the process in the most basic of steps. But having watched him tinker with fermenters just moments earlier, it was clear that crafting a good product was a little more complicated at Warren County’s first brewery, set to hold its grand opening Memorial Day weekend.
Barkley sat down last week for a short chat and admitted that brewmasters are really just a bunch of nerds looking at gauges.
“Brewing beer is a lot of babysitting,” he said. “If you do it well in a competitive market, you have to do your homework.”
To start the interview, we just had to go there first: Let’s talk about your beard.
“I haven’t been clean shaven since I was probably 19 or 20. It’s always been some variation of a goatee or something. We’re creeping up on 20 years of not seeing my chin,” he said, laughing and claiming he really has no beard game.
But it turns out that Barkley has a brewing-related beard award given in 2017 from Carolina Brew Scene magazine. Runner up for best beard and brewing. That sounds like beard game to us.
At the time, Barkley also won a best brewery award for Double Barley Brewing in Smithfield. Lucky for Mill Hill Tap Room and its future customers, he has brewing game, too.
The Rocky Mount native worked in guitar shops early on and moved around North Carolina, later living in Durham and working at a music store. He started bartending in a friend’s bar, which he said had a great beer selection. That’s where he got interested in craft beer.
“Through that I got into brewing,” he said.
A good friend of his bought a home brew kit—they were young guys in their 20s and thought it would be a cheap way to drink more beer.
“It was not,” Barkley said. “It ended up being an expensive way to learn more science, but I got really into it.”
Though the beer wasn’t very good, he was hooked.
Barkley got a job bartending at a brewery, but he really wanted to get in the back where the beer was being made.
“I just kept pushing and pushing my way back in there, and now I’ve been doing it for a long time,” he said. “I’ve been in the craft beer industry in some way, shape or form for 15 years roughly.”
While living in Durham, Barkley worked at a few breweries, some as the primary brewer. He later moved back to Rocky Mount, helped open Koi Pond Brewing Co. and was the brewer there before moving on to another brewery.
Then he suffered a serious shoulder injury in an accident at home, which made it difficult to work in a brewery. During his recovery, Barkley was offered a position at Nash Community College teaching brewing distillation and fermentation science as a full-time instructor.
Wearing his plaid shirt, jeans and boots, his hair back in a ponytail, he taught students the science of brewing beer, which Barkley said he really enjoyed. But he always felt like he wasn’t really doing his job.
“I love brewing, I love being in the brewhouse, and I love getting my boots wet, and I wasn’t doing that,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to his teaching, and last September, through mutual friends Barkley met Mill Hill owner Hillmon Poythress of Warrenton, who needed someone with commercial brewing experience.
“I came on as a consultant on weekends,” Barkley said. “It ended up that we like a lot of the same beers.”
So the brewer, who has a degree in brewing science through classes at Nash Community College and the Siebel Institute of Technology of Chicago, came on full time and moved to Warrenton in February.
The brewhouse at Mill Hill houses equipment for the three-vessel brew process, which Barkley enjoys explaining in greater detail than “heat up water and pour stuff in.” He clearly loves making beer, the science behind it and even the possibilities of adding unusual ingredients—like Thai basil at the end of the boil—and how those can affect a beer’s flavor.
“It’s about a two-week process from brew day to drink day,” he said. “It’s a lot of babysitting. The brewing itself, the actual brew day on the system, is one of the smaller parts of the job. A lot of it is cleaning, sanitizing, babysitting, a lot of nerds looking at gauges.”
Knowing the folks who make and serve your beer is one of coolest things about having a small brewery in a small town, Barkley said. That’s the way it used to be.
“We didn’t used to have these giant mega-corporations churning out beer. Pre-prohibition we had 3,500 operating breweries in this country, and you would go to your local place to get your beer. That was the common practice,” he said. “People talk about the craft beer boom like it’s a new thing. Small regional breweries have been around in this country since the beginning of the country. There’s a lot more of us now. It’s a little bit of a really old thing; we’re just rediscovering it in a way and putting a new spin on it.”
A lot of breweries out there are doing some crazy, new things, he said.
“We tend to be a little more traditional in our brewing here, but there’s breweries out there doing all kinds of wild stuff,” Barkley said.
“I drank a beer one time that had scorpions and a zebra tarantula in it and, I think, 15 percent of the grist was cricket flour,” he said.
In all fairness, this was at a competition to see who could create the weirdest beer. Little surprise that Barkley entered the contest, too. He won third place with The True Breakfast Porter. It contained crumbled up sausage biscuits, farm fresh eggs, two big country ham steaks and candy cap mushrooms, which taste like maple syrup.
“It was weird and hard to brew,” he said, “but we took third out of a whole bunch of breweries. It was pretty tasty for a beer flavored with meat.”
With Mill Hill Tap Room’s grand opening less than two weeks away, its brewmaster said he’s excited, terrified and slightly nervous, despite getting great reviews on housemade products during a soft opening last weekend.
At the noon grand opening on Saturday, May 29, Mill Hill’s taps will feature five of its own creations—a cream ale, an American pale ale, oatmeal stout, amber ale and Belgian blonde—as well as house root beer, guest taps, cider and red and white wine. A variation of a house brew—a big, dark chocolate stout—will be ceremonially tapped with a hammer in a steel cask on the bar at 1 p.m.
Food trucks will be on site, and TNT Band will be playing beginning around 1:30 p.m.
Mill Hill Tap Room is at 112 Madison St., Warrenton in the former Newt’s Grill building. Following the grand opening, hours will be Thursday 4:30-9 p.m., Friday 4:30-10 p.m., Saturday 1-10 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m.
