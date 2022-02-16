In celebration of Black History Month, Frontier Warren will host a Black Art Show at the Art Frontier Gallery at Frontier Warrenton, 140 S. Main St., Warrenton. The Warren Artist Market will also assist in venue.
The show will feature four to seven artists working in various media, and much of the art will be available for sale.
There will be an Artist Reception to open the show on Friday, Feb. 25, from 6-8 p.m. The Art Frontier Gallery will also be open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Frontier Warren is a partnership with Frontier RTP to help create a vibrant environment for local entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive in Warren County. To support and encourage business and entrepreneurs in the area, Frontier Warren provides co-working space with internet, office and event space, educational opportunities and networking events. Its mission includes supporting art entrepreneurship by hosting art events.
