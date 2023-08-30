Farmers Market.jpg

The first apples of the season are fresh on the scene at the Warren County Farmers Market from Young’s Orchards. These juicy apples are sweet, rich full of flavor! Farmers Market organizers suggest that customers plan to go to the market early on Saturdays to guarantee a bag of nature’s candy. The market is open from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays at the Warren County Health Department, located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.