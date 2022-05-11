Members of the Heritage Quilters reflected on their shared love of quilting and sense of community generated by their involvement with the group during a special event on Saturday celebrating 20 years of quilts and quilting.
The event was highlighted by an exhibition of quilts that filled the walls of Warren County Memorial Library’s community meeting room and reflected the creativity and artistic growth of members.
Organized in 2001, the Heritage Quilters is recognized not only for the talents of its members, but also as a philanthropic organization offering scholarships, funding summer field trips, maintaining the historic Aaron Hendricks House in Warrenton and conducting curriculum workshops for students.
Saturday’s event allowed the group to celebrate its current members and to honor members who have passed away in recent years: Louise Spruill, Mary Terry, Portia Hawes and Iris Olinga.
The community meeting room was filled with many residents of the local community and several members of the African American Quilt Circle in Durham, which provided the inspiration for establishing the Heritage Quilters.
Members of the Heritage Quilters reflected on how they became interested in quilting.
Among them were Gail Richardson, who wanted to learn to sew after moving to Warren County. She followed a friend’s advice to try quilting and took a class.
“When I connected with Heritage Quilters,” it opened up a new world,” she said.
Margaret Woods Bullock’s background was in textiles and clothing. After talking with Jereann King Johnson, she discovered a love of quilting and crafted her first quilt using pieces of fabric from dresses she had made.
Leo Kelly, Jr., retired Vance-Granville Community College dean of Adult Basic Education, recalled offering quilting classes at the community college. He took a class and made several quilt squares, which he put together during a snow. Last year alone, Kelly made eight quilts.
Sterling Cheston, Jr. joined Heritage Quilters during its Stitching Life Stories Project held in conjunction with the Inspire Creative Writing workshops provided by Jane Ball-Groom.
Members of the group also described examples of their quilts that they included in the Heritage Quilters exhibition. Those included several examples utilizing the Turning Twenty pattern. Members were required to include a “challenge fabric” within their quilts as they selected colors and fabrics for their creations.
Members also displayed examples of other quilts they crafted, including those from the Stitching Life Stories project.
Those quilts conveyed a complex range of moods. Belinda Mack Alston recalled fond memories of her grandfather opening a record store in Florida. She crafted a quilt featuring a beach scene that, on the surface, appeared to reflect the joy of a family trip in Florida. However, Alston noted that the undertow took her and her father away from the shore. Her father did not survive.
By contrast, Sterling Cheston, Jr. described his quilt featuring the former Warren County Training School with a bicycle on the school campus. He described going to the school on Saturdays with his father, a high school bricklaying and industrial arts teacher there. Sometimes Cheston and his brothers would help their father with his work, and at other times, they rode their bicycles.
Cathy Alston-Kearney highlighted quilts of reflection, including a scene evoking memories of her mother’s room and the perfume bottles and other personal items which he kept on her dresser.
She also included the memorial Tree of Life quilt honoring her family members with a reference to the Tree of Life described in the book of Revelation in the Bible. The quilt features a large tree with a number of symbolic elements to honor living family members and those who have passed away.
Other subjects that were reflected in quilts on display included life experiences, beloved figures and the African American experience.
Members of the Heritage Quilters consider the group’s first 20 years as a meaningful part of their journey as individuals and as a quilting community. They look forward to many more years of creativity and involvement in the community with plans for new opportunities in the coming years, including possible online quilt classes.
For more information about the Heritage Quilters, visit the website, heritagequilters.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.