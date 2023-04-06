Rain and wind around the middle of the day on Saturday did not hamper the enthusiasm as WARR 1520 AM/103.5 FM held its 10th Annual Community Celebration & Food Truck Rodeo. Members of the WARR team pictured with one of many participating food trucks are, from the left, DJ Melvin Palmer, DJ James Green, Latarshia Turner-Brothers, event planner, Dr. Lilipiana Darensburg, president/owner at WARR, and Kelan Marable, station manager. The weather cleared and a full afternoon offered a variety of activities under sunny skies.
