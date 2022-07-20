Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton is seeking actors, singers, and dancers of all ages, ethnicities, genders, and experience levels for its upcoming season of shows.
Auditions by appointment will be held Sunday, July 24, from 1-3 p.m. and Monday, July 25, from 5-8 p.m. If possible, all shows will be cast at these auditions. There may be additional auditions at later dates to fill empty roles if needed. For roles where ethnicity is not specifically listed, all ethnicities will be considered.
Auditions will be held at the Lakeland Gym at the rear of the Arts Center campus, 411 Mosby St. The closest entrance is on Ferguson Street. Audition slots are every 30 minutes, with 10 people per time slot. Those planning to audition should arrive early for their assigned time.
For plays, everyone will cold read from a provided script. Also, those auditioning can prepare a one-minute monologue of their choosing if they wish.
Those auditioning for musicals should prepare 8-16 bars of any song that showcases their range and voice. They should bring sheet music that is written for piano (not chords), may sing a capella, or bring recorded music that can be played on their own device. Also, there will be a basic movement exercise to see if they can dance, or at least have rhythm.
To sign up for an audition appointment, email Paul Carter at paulclcac@gmail.com or call 252-586-3124.
Those who are unable to make the audition dates, but would still like to be considered, should contact John DuVall at lcacdirector@gmail.com for a private audition.
Characters - Main Stage Series
“Crowns” (musical): performance dates, Oct.14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23; rehearsals begin Aug. 15; tech week begins Oct. 9
Characters - Mother Shaw: African female, age: timeless, the Elder of the show; Mabel: African female, middle age; Velma: African female, early to middle age; Wanda: African female, early to middle age; Jeanette: African female, early to middle age; Yolanda: African female, young, 17-25ish; Man: African male, middle age; Gospel Choir: multicultural, any gender, any age.
“The Odd Couple,” by Neil Simon: performance dates, Nov. 11, 12, 13, 17, 19; rehearsals begin Oct. 3; tech week begins Nov. 6
Characters - Felix: male, early to middle age; Oscar: male (?), early to middle age; Murray: male, middle age; Speed: male, middle age; Roy: male, early to middle age; Vinnie: male (?), early to middle age; Gwendolyn: female, early to middle age; Cecily: female, early to middle age.
“A Christmas Carol” (musical): performance dates, Dec. 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17; rehearsals begin Oct. 18; tech week begins Dec. 5
Characters - Ebeneezer Scrooge: male, 45-65, tenor; Mr. Cratchit: male, 30-40, baritone; Mrs. Cratchit: female, 30-40, alto; Tiny Tim, m/f, 9-12, tenor; Fred: male, 25-35, tenor; Ghost Of Christmas Present: male, any age, tenor; Ghost Of Christmas Past: male, 40-60, tenor; Blind Old Hag/Ghost Of Christmas Future: female, 50-65, alto; Marley: male, 45-65, high tenor; Scrooge’s Mother; Young Scrooge; Fan: female, young; Emily: female, 18-25, soprano; Mrs. Fezziwig: female, 50-60, alto; Mr. Fezziwig: male, 55-65, baritone; Ensemble; Charity Elves; Bankers; Street Vendors; Sailors; Ghosts; Jailers; Clerks; Monk
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” (musical): performance dates, Jan. 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 2023; rehearsals begin Nov. 28; tech week begins Jan. 16
Characters - Cindy Lou: female, 18-35; Missy: female, 18-35; Suzy: female, 18-35; Betty Jean: female, 18-35
“Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club” by Jeffrey Hatcher: performance dates, March 24, 25, 26, 30, April 1, 2023; rehearsals begin Feb. 6; tech week begins March 19
Characters - Sherlock Holmes: male, middle age; Dr. John Watson: male, middle age; Prince Nikita Starloff: male, 18-35ish; Christiane: female, 18-35; Club secretary: female, timeless; Mr. Williams: male, 18-35, heavyset; Mr. Richards: male, older; Mr. George, male, middle aged; Mr. Henry: male, older; Mrs. Hudson: female, middle age; Mr. Roundy: male, middle age; Mycroft: male, brother to Sherlock, age appropriate; Inspector Mickelwhite: male, middle to older age; Lucy/older lady: female, adult
“The Drowsy Chaperone” (musical): performance dates, May 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 2023; rehearsals begin March 13; tech week begins May 7
Characters - Man In Chair: male, 30-50; Mrs. Tottendale: female, 50-60, alto; Underling: male, 35-50, baritone; Robert Martin: male, 25-35, tenor; George: male, 35-50, tenor; Feldzieg: male, 25-35,tenor; Kitty/Sadie Adler: female, 25-30, soprano; Gangsters/Tall Brothers: 3 males, 35-45, tenor/baritone; Aldolpho/Roman Bartelli: male, 35-45, baritone; Janet Van De Graaf/Jane Roberts: female, 25-35, soprano; The Drowsy Chaperone/Beatrice Stockwell: female, 35-45, soprano; Trix: female, 30-40, soprano; Ensemble; Staff; Reporters
Character - Actor’s Studio Series
“The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson: performance dates, Feb. 17-18, 2023, with two shows on the 18th; rehearsals begin Jan. 2; tech week begins Feb.13
Characters - Olympe de Gouges: playwright and feminist, white female 35-45; Charlotte Corday: assassin, white female, 25-35; Marie Antoinette: Queen of France, white female, 35-45; Marianne Angelle: free born woman from San Domingue, black female, 30-40
“An Evening of Durang”: performance dates, June 9-10, 2023, with two shows on the 10th; rehearsals begin April 25; tech week begins June 5
Characters - This is a series of short plays and monologues. Five to seven people will play two-three roles. Any adult of any age, ethnicity, and gender is encouraged to audition.
“The Savannah Disputation” by Evan Smith: performance dates, Aug. 18, 2023, and two shows on the 19th, rehearsals begin July 11; tech week begins Aug. 13
Characters - Mary: female, older, sister to Margaret; Margaret, female, older, sister to Mary; Melissa, younger, female; Father Murphy: Male, similar age to the sisters
