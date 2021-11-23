Lyric soprano Joy Jan Jones will make her debut appearance at Cherry Hill at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. She will be accompanied by pianist Robert Buxton.
Jones is a versatile performance artist in high demand. The native Texan is an independent, multi-genre singer, instrumentalist, writer, producer and model. Based in New York City, Jones has won numerous awards in vocal competitions, and performs music from Coltrane to Baroque, Gospel to German Lieder. As an opera singer, she is a lyric-coloratura and has sung works of Rossini, Donizetti, Bellini, Mozart and others.
Formed in 1982 by the late Edgar Thorne and his sister, Elizabeth Johnson, the Cherry Hill Historical Foundation promotes cultural programs in the 1858 plantation home of the George Washington Alston family. Located in the Inez community of Warren County, the entire 500-acre property was left to the foundation by Edgar Thorne, and the organization continues to provide classical music played by renowned artists in monthly concerts. Always held at 3 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon, the unusual and historic venue provides a unique stage for outstanding performances.
Admissions are taken at the door, with adults admitted for $10, students for $5, and children 12 and under admitted at no charge. Refreshments are provided following the program, and the entire house is open for touring.
For additional information, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com, or 252-257-5259 or 919-494-5472.
