Brooke Simpson.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Hollster native Brooke Simpson, a finalist on both “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” returns home to North Carolina to present a concert at the Rocky Mount Event Center on Saturday, Dec. 11. The event also included dancers representing the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of Hollister, of which Simpson is a member. The singer/songwriter also signed autographs and took photographs with fans. For more photographs. See more photographs in the gallery attached at left.

 