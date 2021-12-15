Hollster native Brooke Simpson, a finalist on both “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” returns home to North Carolina to present a concert at the Rocky Mount Event Center on Saturday, Dec. 11. The event also included dancers representing the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of Hollister, of which Simpson is a member. The singer/songwriter also signed autographs and took photographs with fans. For more photographs. See more photographs in the gallery attached at left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.