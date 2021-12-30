When Christmas celebrations with family and friends are over, and the New Year begins, the month of January brings about the idea of a fresh start. Cold, wintry weather delights some with hopes for snow, while others can’t wait for the start of spring.
No matter whether you enjoy or dislike winter, the Warren County Memorial Library offers a variety of programs to add fun to January days while providing an opportunity for people of all ages to learn more.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be the focus of the library’s information stations throughout the months of January. Learn more about Dr. King through books and other resources that are available via QR codes and learning links.
The library’s calendar for the winter months highlights a number of national days that may not be familiar. Among the special days listed for January are the following: • Jan. 2: National Science Fiction Day
• Jan. 3: JRR Tolkien Day
• Jan. 7: National Bobblehead Day
• Jan. 18: National Thesaurus Day
• Jan. 23: National Squirrel Appreciation Day
• Jan. 24: National Peanut Butter Day
• Jan. 25: Opposite Day
Ongoing features
The library continues to offer a number of services and other features to help with everything from technology to homework.
Living with Tech allows the public to receiving help with technology, devices, email, computers, the internet and related questions by visiting the library or call 252-257-4990.
Career Digital allows access to the Career & Technical Education Database via NC Live by going to https://www/nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=313. The database offers vocational informaiotn on technical topics, such as computing science, healthcare, building trades, auto mechanics, sales and retail, accounting, graphic design and photography.
Homework help resources are available from NC Live, including the featured resource, Transparent Language Online, which is available by going to https://www/nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=443.
Programs for
all ages
The month of January will offer a number of activities designed for people of all ages.
The new Video Game Spectator Club will meet from 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. Access by going to tinyurl.com/WCMLGamingJan22. The meeting ID is 825 3576 6916, and password is 258652. The dial-in number is 301-715-8592.” The theme for the winter is Speedrunning. The virtual Zoom meetings allow participants to discuss video games, streams, eSports, speedrunning and more.
“Beary” Good Storytime, featuring books by Karma Wilson will be offered at the library on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 9:30 a.m. with “Bear Wants More.” This preschool story time features a story and songs about bears. Cuddling u with a favorite stuffed bear is encouraged.
Ms. B’s Brilliant Books will offer Preschool Stories on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., I Can Read Chapter Books on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and Terrific Toddler Tales on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Programs are available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
The Watch and Learn series will feature “Einstein and Hawking: Masters of Our Universe,” which is available via Access Video On Demand at NCLive.org. Access by going to https://www.nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=379.
The Teen Anime & Manga Book Club meets every other Monday at 3 p.m. Access the Jan. 10 discussion at tinyurl.com/WCMLJan22Anime1 with meeting ID 844 5308 1324 and password 446140. The Jan. 24 meeting may be accessed by going to tinyurl.com/WCMLJan22Anime2 with meeting ID 814 0706 5271 and password 917717. The dial-in number for both dates is 301-715-8592.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org. The library will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day and Saturday, Jan. 15-Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.