Cantaloupe Festival.jpg

The Warren Record file photo

The Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday on the grounds near the Cantaloupe Shed and Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, located at 660 US Hwy. 1. The event will begin with an opening ceremony, like the one for the 2022 event pictured above, and will continue with a full day of music, food, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and more. The festival is sponsored by the Ridgeway Historical Society and Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.