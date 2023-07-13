The Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday on the grounds near the Cantaloupe Shed and Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, located at 660 US Hwy. 1. The event will begin with an opening ceremony, like the one for the 2022 event pictured above, and will continue with a full day of music, food, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and more. The festival is sponsored by the Ridgeway Historical Society and Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
Most Popular
Articles
- Warren County Parks and Recreation to host Wet and Wild Wednesday
- Respond to house fire
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- WCHS top graduates and best friends motivate each other
- Warrenton approves parking lot financing, suspends parade fees
- NCEDA names Duncan Emerging Leader of the Year
- Norlina resident achieves dream of opening a beauty salon
- Many celebrate July 4 with Wise Independence Day Parade and Festival
- Volunteers focus on habitat enhancement at Lake Gaston
- Filing for municipal elections opens strong
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.