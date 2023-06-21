On June 9, construction of the Ed Fitts Amphitheater in Littleton was completed, just in time for summer travel planning and the concert season.
The amphitheater has the capacity to host 1,000 outdoor attendees. Construction on the highly-anticipated facility, funded by the Ed Fitts Charitable Foundation, began last fall. The amphitheater’s first public event will be a concert on Saturday, June 24, and will be free to the public.
The opening of this new outdoor venue presents an exciting opportunity for the region, adding to the growing number of entertainment, culinary and cultural activities available in Littleton. It is expected to attract a wide range of artists — musical and otherwise — as well as function as a community gathering space for local residents and guests.
The amphitheater’s namesake, Ed Fitts, is a Littleton native and a graduate of Littleton High School. He went on to attend North Carolina State University, graduated with a degree in industrial engineering and began a long, successful career in business before starting the Ed Fitts Charitable Foundation in 2004. The Ed Fitts Amphitheater is the latest development in a series of projects Fitts and the foundation supported over the past several years to revitalize Littleton — including Littleton Academy and the Lakeland Cultural Arts Center, located at the original site of Littleton High School. The amphitheater now stands proudly on the same campus as the academy and cultural arts center.
“This facility is special to me in more ways than one,” commented Fitts. “Stepping back on campus today, more than 50 years after sadly watching my alma mater permanently close its doors, I can envision a future the next generation of Littleton students can be proud of. Among the amphitheater, academy and cultural arts center, my old stomping grounds have new life and potential. I am excited for Littleton families to boast such a unique venue right in their backyard and look forward to attending events here with my own family and friends.”
“We are excited to be a part of projects like this that bring the community together,” added Stacy Woodhouse, the foundation’s executive director. “We want Littleton to be a place where people are proud to live, work and visit. Our hope is that the Ed Fitts Amphitheater will help accomplish this goal and serve as a place for people in the region to gather, all while bringing new life and opportunity to this small town.”
To kick off the amphitheater’s inaugural season, the Lakeland Cultural Arts Center will host the Levitt AMP Littleton Music Series, with 10 consecutive Saturdays of free concerts underwritten by a grant from the Levitt Foundation. The first concert of the series on Saturday, June 24, will feature recording artist Shana Tucker, bringing her unique style of ChamberSoul. More information and the complete summer concert roster can be found at lakelandcac.org/.
