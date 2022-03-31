JENNIFER HARRIS/The Warren Record
Art enthusiasts meet and mingle Friday evening with Jorge Alvarez, Angela Whitney and Michael Ring, as Frontier Warren hosts a two-day event in downtown Warrenton. The reception and show featured the work of local tattoo artist Alvarez, Whitney’s gouache and acrylic paintings of interiors and still lifes, and a collection of Ring’s bonsai trees. On Saturday, Ring led a morning bonsai workshop, and the art show continued in the afternoon. For upcoming events at Frontier Warren, visit frontierwarren.com.
