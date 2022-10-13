Youth ages 6-13 can enjoy making crafts, light refreshments, and receive a goody bag centered around the theme of “Witches, Spiders, & Monsters-Oh My!” The program will be on Oct. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton. Registration for the program ends Oct. 19. The fee to participate is $5.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at https://www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Volunteers are encouraged for this and other programs. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
