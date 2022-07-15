As Lakeland Cultural Arts Center prepares to reopen to entertain the area, it will be holding open auditions to the entire season on July 24 from 1-3 p.m. and July 25 from 5-8 p.m.
Lakeland will be casting four musicals and five plays, and is looking for actors, singers, and dancers of all ages and experience levels. For show information, roles and information on how to audition, visit lakelandcac.org and click the “auditions” tab.
If you are unable to make the audition dates, but are interested in being considered for a role, contact artistic director John DuVall at lcacdirector@gmail.com.
Those who are in getting involved, but don’t think of themselves as performers are invited to volunteer by clicking on the “volunteer” tab on the website.
Lakeland is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
