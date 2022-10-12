Dr. Andrew Willis, Covington Distinguished Professor in Music at UNC-Greensboro will present four of his most outstanding students in recital at Cherry Hill on Sunday, Oct. 16.
The program, which will begin at 3 p.m., will feature music by Bach, Schumann, Chopin, Beethoven, Severac, Brahms and Mendelssohn. Both solo and duo works will be performed by Dr. Willis, Jessica Wai Yan, Robin Morace, Stephanie Schmidt, and Tahmoures Tabatabaei.
A reception will follow the program, and the entire antebellum home of the George Alston family will be open. Admissions will be taken at the door, with adult admission at $10, students at $5, and children 12 and younger admitted at no charge.
Cherry Hill, completed in 1858, is on the National Register of Historic Places and is located in the Warren County community of Inez. For driving directions and other information, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or telephone 252-257-5259.
