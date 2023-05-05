You are cordially invited to attend the class of 1958’s Super Senior Prom-themed “Marvelous Dreams.” Order your corsage and come see Lakeland Cultural Arts Center’s next main stage show—“The Marvelous Wonderettes.”
This “jukebox musical” features over 20 girl-group songs from the 1950s and 1960s, woven into a charming story of four friends and the different paths they take after graduation. Sweet, funny and full of heart — you will know every song and will fall in love with the four talented actresses in the show. The production features Leanne Patrick, Tia Beale, Kristen Seegers and Diane Leo. This musical is directed by Elyse Brown, and music directed by Anita and Laurel Griffith.
The show runs May 13,19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., and May 14 and 21 at 2 p.m., with a special add-on brunch for Mother’s Day. Tickets are $20, and the brunch is $30. Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave. in Littleton.
For more information or to order tickets, go to website lakelandcac.org or call the box office at 252-586-3124.
