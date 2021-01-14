James Tasker Fleming, a native of the Inez area in Warren County, continues his story of life in the rural South around the time of the Civil War in his recently published third book, “Southern Dreams: Broken and Fulfilled — Reconstruction 1870-1895, Book II.
The son of sharecroppers, Fleming attended local public schools. He grew up to be active in a number of Warren County organizations, serving as executive director of the Warren County Chamber of Commerce, a scout leader, president of the Vance, Granville, Franklin, Warren Life Underwriters, board member of the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments and Warren County Health Department. He also served one term on the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
Fleming’s career has included work at Carolina Sportswear in Warrenton, and as an insurance agent, realtor, building contractor and automobile salesman. He is retired and resides in Petersburg, Va., with his wife, Carol.
His latest book continues the tale of characters introduced in his first book, “Southern Dreams: Broken and Fulfilled 1858-1868, which was published in 2008.
Fleming said that growing up in Inez inspired him to write “Southern Dreams.”
“I have always been interested in the larger plantation homes and the history behind them,” he said.
Fleming took a short break from the “Southern Dreams” story to introduce new characters in “Southern Sharecroppers: Love, Betrayal, Revenge, 1938-1958: A Novel,” which he published in 2010.
“Southern Dreams: Broken and Fulfilled — Reconstruction” returns readers to the setting of the Hogan plantation, 20 years after the first book. The plantation is now made up of six farms which are farmed by sharecroppers.
Fleming noted that both of his books set in the era of the Civil War give the perspective of both the plantation owner’s family and slave families on the plantation.
Immediately after the Civil War, slaves were free in title, but had not gained full freedom.
“The Civil War in the end brought an end to slavery, but it left a lot of former slaves with nowhere to go and no jobs,” Fleming said. “Slavery was replaced by sharecropping, which, in many ways, is another form of slavery.”
Poor whites faired no better.
“After the war, regardless of race, poor people had hard times,” Fleming said.
Life immediately after the Civil War also meant coping with the loss of many lives in battle, he added.
Fleming noted that his characters faced heartache like people do today; however, hardships could not break the bonds of family love.
Even though he explores how his characters dealt with difficult times, Fleming said that his book also delves into their personal lives, adding a bit of romance to the tale.
In the end, “Southern Dreams: Broken and Fulfilled — Reconstruction,” provides a sense of optimism and hope, Fleming said. The property where the novel is set is a plantation in 1800 before the Civil War. It is later divided into multiple farms. Ten years after the Civil War, a former slave family purchases 200 acres of the property, triumphing over the past.
Fleming said that those who have not read the first “Southern Dreams” book may enjoy catching up before reading the sequel, but they don’t have to.
“(The second book) can stand on its own if you have not read the other book,” he said.
Fleming turns to another genre in his fourth book, a mystery to be published at a later date.
For now, “Southern Dreams: Broken and Fulfilled — Reconstruction 1870-1895 Book II” is available at Rachel’s Whistle Stop, 123 Hyco St., Norlina; and at Wilson Bros Barbecue, 1224 W. Danville St., South Hill, Va.
To order a book to be mailed or for more information, call 804-536-1942.
