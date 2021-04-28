Thomas Park and the Warren Artist Market announce the release of their eighth publication, the book, “This House I Live In,” the seventh in the series of poetry anthologies published by WAM.
The new edition explores and examines various aspects and ideas of home, especially the writer’s idea of home; questioning and stretching the ideas of the sufficiency, efficiency, shelter and sustainability of the abode. The writings are poems, hybrid poems and memoir that uncover the succinct enduring things that make home, or un-make a home.
The text plows through writings of random luck and fortune, gratitude in misfortune, wisdom, resentments and places one finds safety, respect and well-being, especially during the turbulence of the current political and social climates in this pandemic time.
The collective writers for the edition range from residents of New Mexico to Sri Lanka. WAM indicated that while the politics may not be the same, the writers share a love of literature and raising questions. WAM praised the diversity and craftsmanship of writers represented in the new anthology, and the new writers that the group supports.
In celebration of the new release, a virtual book launch hosted by the Warrenist is scheduled for Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. Many guest poets will read their poems from “This House I Live In.” The event will be broadcast live on Facebook.
The Warren Artist Market noted that its goals continue to focus on building sustainable communities over audiences and is grateful to feature a range of poets, writers and humanitarians. WAM had to suspend many of its 2020 activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but plans to proceed with more public readings, literary-art and performing-art events through 2021.
With WAM’s continued growth in Warren County, it has announced several plans for the future: a film series, more poetry shows, a youth series, a short play series and a mid-summer night gala. Information will be released on Facebook and on the Warren Artist Market/WAM page.
The Warren Artist Market is now holding open calls for submissions for WAM VIII: “Animal Friends.” The book will be edited by WAM member Arlene Bice. The public is invited to submit their stories about favorite pets or experiences with an exotic animal. Entries will be accepted until June 30. Guidelines can be found on the Warren Artist Market Facebook page.
Other WAM publications include: “Sitting With a Drunken Sorceress” (2014), “This I Know” (2015), “Memories: Life Preserved” (2016), “Inspiration” (2017), “Looking for Cuda’ Brown” (2017), “Home” (2018) and “Friendship” (2019). Books may be purchased at Kindle Direct/Amazon, through Thomas Park and members of WAM, and at Oakley Hall Antiques and Art in Warrenton.
Members of the Warren Artist Market are Thomas Park, Arlene Bice, Anita Williams and Sterling Cheston. WAM is supported by a group of poets and writers, its growing number of “House Poets” and community donations. More information is available on the Warren Artist Market Facebook page.
