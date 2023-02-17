To celebrate Black History Month, Warren County Memorial Library announces a visit from renowned African dancer Mama Azia. This African dance workshop will be held in the library’s community room on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m.
Mama Azia has been teaching, performing, and choreographing various dances and movement forms in numerous venues in the United States and beyond. She has taught African dance abroad in places such as Belize, the Bahamas, St. Thomas, Barbados and Cuba. In addition, she has instructed, choreographed and performed African dance in Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
She holds an Associate of Arts degree in Dance from Laney College in Oakland, Calif., as well as a bachelor’s degree in Dance Ethnology and Africana Studies from San Francisco State University in San Francisco, Calif.
People of all ages are sure to enjoy her dances and appreciate the culturally immersive workshop she will provide. It’s designed to empower the community with music, dance moves and storytelling while exploring Black history through a deeply rooted African lens. Participants will be encouraged to get moving and increase their cultural awareness of African music and dance origins and their many contributions to the world of the arts throughout time.
For more information about the library, its programs or to access eResources, go to www.wcmlibrary.org for event details and additional services offered. All library programs are free to access. Call the library for more information at 252-257-4990. The library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
