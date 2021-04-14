A collaboration between Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton and Frontier Warren is bringing community theater to downtown Warrenton with a staged reading of “Walter Cronkite is Dead” later this month.
Directed by Lakeland’s artistic director John DuVall and starring community theater actresses Terry Harris and Diane Leo, the show will be presented at Frontier Warren, 140 S. Main St., Warrenton, Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wine will be available for donations.
A matinee on Sunday, May 2, was sold out Monday morning, just days after the play was announced.
DuVall said this show is just the first in a series planned in Warrenton.
“I think it’s important that theaters take their craft and their artists out into communities,” he said. “Arts, in all forms, need to be represented and brought into the area. To me, theater can change the world.”
With roots in midwestern Ohio, DuVall started a theater company there called Actors Collaborative Toledo, which focused on bringing art to different places, such as staging smaller, more intimate shows like the one planned in Warrenton.
“We did six shows a year there called ‘Art in Weird Places.’ Restaurants, bars, galleries. That was my focus here,” said DuVall, who saw a local need for theatrical events.
He described “Walter Cronkite is Dead” as a nice entrance into the community, as it exposes people to viewpoints that they may not agree, or even be familiar with, different cultures and viewpoints throughout the world that he hopes will have an impact on audience members.
“And ‘Walter Cronkite is Dead’ is a nice explanation of this. Two women who are stranded at an airport, very opposing upbringings, cultures and political stances, that start talking and they disagree on some points and agree on a lot of points,” he said.
The play has anger, but the women listen to each other and come together.
“A lot of it has to do with their children and struggles that they’ve had; a lot of it speaks to the footprint that we leave, kind of the legacy that we leave,” DuVall said.
Following the 90-minute play, DuVall said there would be time for audience discussion.
Tickets to the show are $15 each. Due to some adult situations, the play is not recommended for those under the age of 18.
Seating is limited to 20 for each show due to social distancing, and guests will be required to wear face masks.
To make a purchase, go online to eventbrite.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.