On June 24, more than 450 guests attended opening night of the Levitt AMP Littleton Music Series at the Ed Fitts Amphiteater.
Construction on the facility, funded by the Ed Fitts Charitable Foundation, began last fall and was completed in early June.
The amphitheater’s namesake, Ed Fitts, is a Littleton native and a graduate of Littleton High School. He went on to attend North Carolina State University, graduated with a degree in industrial engineering and began a long, successful career in business before starting the Ed Fitts Charitable Foundation in 2004. The Ed Fitts Amphitheater is the latest development in a series of projects Fitts and the foundation supported over the past several years to revitalize Littleton — including Littleton Academy and the Lakeland Cultural Arts Center, located at the original site of Littleton High School. The amphitheater stands on the same campus as the academy and cultural arts center.
To kick off the amphitheater’s inaugural season, the Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is hosting the Levitt AMP Littleton Music Series, with 10 consecutive Saturdays of free concerts underwritten by a grant from the Levitt Foundation. All concerts are free of charge to the public.
The second concert in the series featured The Empire Strikes Brass on July 1. Upcoming concerts in the series include:
• DuPont Brass on July 8,
• Nu-Blu on July 15
• Los Hacheros on July 22
• Bandits on the Run on July 29
• Jessica Lynn on Aug. 5
• Melody Angel on Aug. 12
• John Brown “little” Big Band on Aug. 19
• Scythian on Aug. 26.
In addition to hosting headliners from across the nation, each week will feature food trucks, kids’ activities and local artists leading off as the opening acts. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and music begins at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit lakelandcac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.