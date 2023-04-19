“God Over Everything,” a play written and directed by Warren County native Jametrice Alston Jones, seems to be just the beginning of many more performances in the works for her. Although Jones is constantly writing and says creative ideas flow through her mind endlessly, she is extremely excited about the upcoming performance of “God Over Everything” on Saturday, April 29, at 5 p.m. at The Deck Entertainment Complex, located at 927 US Hwy. 1, Norlina.
After talking with Jones about the upcoming production, I was able to conclude that “God Over Everything” is more than the title of the upcoming play, but, simply put, “God Over Everything” is a lifestyle for Jones. She says, “No matter what situations or problems may come up in my life, whether good or even when I am in a bad situation, at that very moment, I just feel like it is God over everything. He is over the good and He takes care of the bad.”
Jones says she was brought up in church, but she had to step out on her own faith and belief in God by building her own relationship with Jesus Christ. “As I got older, maybe about 17 years ago, and I started to face certain things, I realized I couldn’t keep always running back to Momma and Daddy about things, and that is when I formed my own relationship with God, and that is when I started writing gospel plays.”
Falling in love with acting and performing as a child, singing and dancing with cousins for older family members, Jones has turned her creativity and love of entertaining into her own production company, Rock and Fortress Productions, with the title being inspired by her favorite Bible verse, Psalms 18:2: “The Lord is my rock and my fortress, and my deliverer; My God, my rock, in whom I take refuge; My shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”
“God Over Everything” is the seventh play written by Jones. She says that it was the most stressful one because it is written for a larger platform and audience than her first six plays, which were performed at her local home church, Snow Hill Baptist Church in Warrenton. She says she has always enjoyed writing and producing the gospel plays, but it was not until she really stopped and took the time to listen and believe in the encouragement and direction received from church member Jennie Franklin, who continuously reminded her of how good the plays were and suggested that she “handle her business” of getting a copyright and perform the plays on a larger platform. Other church members, such as Maggie King Harris, provided confirmation of “the timing being right for this play” as she and Harris discussed the possibilities of bringing this performance to a larger stage and audience.
According to Jones, she writes everywhere and anywhere, even while driving, she admits to sometimes pulling over jotting down ideas. She said that frequently, the ideas are so outstanding and profound that she doesn’t have to write them down, they just stick with her. She laughs about the time her grandchild spent the night with her. During the middle of the night, an idea for a scene came to her; she got out of bed to act the scene out. Chuckling, Jones shared how that performance startled her grandchild, but says she had to get it out of her system.
“God Over Everything” is about family and friendship. She says, “I want people to feel something; if they need to laugh, then laugh, if they need to cry, cry. If they need to be delivered from whatever may be holding them back from prospering.” The main characters played by local Warren County residents are Connie, a hair salon owner, and Ms. Clarice, mother of the church. Jones stated that since she is bringing the play out of her home church, she thought it important to cast some of the characters from churches and communities around the county.
Based on her calculations, ticket sales are going great, and she is extremely excited about a group of 40 seniors who have already purchased their tickets. Food trucks and vendors will be on site, as well as a live band playing before the play and during intermission. The audience will also have the opportunity to take pictures with the cast after the performance.
Jones says, “This is new to me. I am taking a big leap by doing this, and I know that God is all in this, and you never know what to expect when God is in something.” Jones smiles as she talks about how she has asked her mother and aunt to pray over the play, for its success. As portrayed in her art, family is very important to Jones; she draws inspiration from her sisters, Sheilah Miles and Stacie Henderson, whom she describes as her motivators and her inspiration.
Jones is the mother of five adult children, Aria Alston, Deshawna Alston, Janae Alston, Jamaika Alston and Trevon Jones, and the owner and operator of 4 Girls and A Comb Hair Salon, 144 S. Main Street, Warrenton. Tickets for “God Over Everything” can be purchased at eventbrite.com. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date will be determined.
T.A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To get in contact with her, visit tajones.org.
