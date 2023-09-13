Acclaimed pianist Solomon Eichner will perform a tribute to composer Sergei Rachmaninoff at Cherry Hill on Sunday, Sept. 17.
In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Russian born pianist and composer, Eichner will play a number of Rachmaninoff’s works, including several of the well-known preludes. Also on the program will be works of other lauded composers such as Brahms, Liszt, Chopin, Schumann and Gershwin.
Originally from Baltimore, Eichner graduated from the Manhattan School of Music and Peabody Conservatory. He has performed in England, Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland and throughout the United States. He maintains a faculty position for the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute. He and his wife, Becky, currently reside in Chapel Hill.
Sunday’s concert will begin at 3 p.m., and admissions will be taken at the door. Adults will be admitted for $10, students for $5, and children under 12 will be admitted at no charge. A reception will follow the concert, and the 1858 plantation house will be open in its entirety.
For more information, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
