Maribeth Hodge walked away with a pontoon boat after the 50th Anniversary May-Oar of Lake Gaston. Sherman Merchant pulled her name out of a tumbler during the first Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce Big Splash Raffle in 2016.
Fast-forward to 2023, and the prizes for the 7th annual Big Splash Raffle are once again top-of-the-line, highlighted by a $10,000 cash prize. Another hot items is an $8,100 valued CF Moto C 600 ATV from Lake Gaston Jet Ski, Powersports & Marine. This year’s Big Splash Raffle at 5 p.m., Sept. 1, at the Ed Fitts Outdoor Amphitheater on the Lakeland Cultural Arts Center campus, 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton. The event will be live-streamed on the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Other prizes in this year’s Big Splash Raffle include two $4,000 Aventon eBikes from Lake Gaston Outfitters, a $3,500 Cub Cadet XT 2 LX 46 from Gasburg Golf Cars, a $3,000 Outdoor sectional furniture package from Karobway Furniture & Floor Coverings, and a $2,500 Traeger Timberline 850 Wood Pellet WiFi Grill from Ace Hardware of Lake Gaston.
Other winning packages include Date Night, Spa Day, Gentleman’s Day Out, and Fun for the Entire Family, with multiple Lake Gaston area businesses pitching in.
The proceeds from the raffle support business members in the five-county Lake Gaston area.
When the first ticket is pulled, the Chamber staff will attempt to contact the winner, and a timer is set for 10 minutes. Suppose no contact is made in the 10-minute timeframe. In that case, the ticket is forfeited, a new ticket is drawn, and the process repeats until the 10 winners are finalized.
The holder of the first ticket drawn gets to choose from the 10 available prizes. The process continues in the same fashion until all the prizes are awarded.
Tickets are $50 each. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold through Aug. 30 or until the tickets are sold out. To purchase tickets, call the Chamber at 252-586-5711 or online at lakegastonchamber.com and follow the links to the Big Splash Raffle.
