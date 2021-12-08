Several Last Stop Holiday Shoppe events are planned at the Frontier Warren co-working space at 140 S. Main St., Warrenton.
These special events will be held on Dec. 19 from 2-8 p.m., and on Dec. 20 and 21 from 6-9 p.m.
Vendors that will be on site include:
• Alanie Schumacher with handmade holiday items (Dec. 19 and 21)
• Candace Knox with My Talent God’s Gift: Custom tumblers, cups, keychains and stationary
• Crystal Myrick with The Warrenist: Local swag
• Heather Spragins Wood with Color Street nail polish strips
• Korita Steverson with Not So Basic Batches: Gift cards and hot chocolate gift boxes
• John DuVall with locally made candles and jewelry
• Judith Alston with Golden Bee Honey Farm: Honey, gift baskets, candles and soaps (Dec. 19)
• Leonette Carter with Paparazzi jewelry and accessories
• Sharon King with Q’sha Creations: Gift baskets/boxed arrangements (Dec. 19)
• Suzanne Chiotakis with Five Crows at Lickskillet: Handcrafted semi-precious gemstone jewelry; metal stamping demonstrations
• Tour Warrenton with Simply Produce: Canned local produce
Completed houses from the Kid’s Gingerbread House Decorating Competition will be displayed.
Gifts may be wrapped for a donation to the community collaborative S.P.A.R.K (Seeking Peace and Recognizing Kinship).
