Several Last Stop Holiday Shoppe events are planned at the Frontier Warren co-working space at 140 S. Main St., Warrenton. 

These special events will be held on Dec. 19 from 2-8 p.m., and on Dec. 20 and 21 from 6-9 p.m.  

Vendors that will be on site include:

• Alanie Schumacher with handmade holiday items (Dec. 19 and 21)

• Candace Knox with My Talent God’s Gift: Custom tumblers, cups, keychains and stationary

• Crystal Myrick with The Warrenist: Local swag

• Heather Spragins Wood with Color Street nail polish strips

• Korita Steverson with Not So Basic Batches: Gift cards and hot chocolate gift boxes

• John DuVall with locally made candles and jewelry

• Judith Alston with Golden Bee Honey Farm: Honey, gift baskets, candles and soaps (Dec. 19)

• Leonette Carter with Paparazzi jewelry and accessories

• Sharon King with Q’sha Creations: Gift baskets/boxed arrangements (Dec. 19)

• Suzanne Chiotakis with Five Crows at Lickskillet: Handcrafted semi-precious gemstone jewelry; metal stamping demonstrations 

• Tour Warrenton with Simply Produce: Canned local produce

Completed houses from the Kid’s Gingerbread House Decorating Competition will be displayed.

Gifts may be wrapped for a donation to the community collaborative S.P.A.R.K (Seeking Peace and Recognizing Kinship).