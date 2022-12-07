After an absence of three years, The Oakwood Waits will perform a Christmas program at Cherry Hill on Sunday, Dec. 11. The program will begin at 3 p.m. This annual event is presented by the Board of Directors of the Cherry Hill Historical Foundation as a gift to the community. There will be no admission charge, but donations will be accepted.
The Oakwood Waits formed in 1984 as a group of friends who wanted to sing Christmas carols for their neighbors. They eventually took the name Oakwood Waits from the English term “waits,” referring to street musicians. The group has gained national recognition, performing twice at the White House and annually at the North Carolina Governor’s Mansion. They are in great demand and are making their 13th appearance at Cherry Hill. Dressed in period costume, their a cappella performance is always received with enthusiasm, with the audience invited to join in some of the familiar songs and carols of the season.
The 1858 plantation house will be decorated with live greenery and will be open for touring. Refreshments will be served following the performance.
For information about Cherry Hill, its history and location, visit the website at www.cherryhillconcerts.com.
