Sir Archie’s Cigar Club celebrated its opening in Warrenton Saturday afternoon with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, becoming another reason for people to visit the county seat’s growing downtown.
“It’s always a wonderful thing when a new business opens in Warrenton,” said Walter Gardner, Warrenton’s mayor. “Warrenton’s all about tourism, bringing people to town… Great things continue to happen in Warrenton.”
Named for the famous 19th century racehorse, who was early owned by trainer William Ransom Johnson of Warrenton, the members club, at 141 South Main, will have 24-hour access with keyless entry.
“We want this to be a nice comfortable place for people to come and enjoy a good smoke,” said Julian Alford, one of the club’s three partners.
Alford’s partners at Sir Archie’s are Stacy Woodhouse and Randall Robinson of Locorum distillery across the street, where Alford is making a name for himself as the first African-American rum distiller in the state.
Sir Archie’s is appointed with comfortable oxblood leather chairs, flatscreen TVs with a wide channel selection, a poker table, wifi, refrigerator with icemaker, and a back office for member use.
Two ventilation systems help circulate and clean the air.
Patrons can bring their own cigars and alcohol, or purchase spirits by the bottle from Locorum. Also, Locorum has a humidor stocked with cigars for purchase, as well as cigar merchandise, such as cutters and cases.
Memberships are $50 a month, or $40 a month for veterans, law enforcement or first responders with proper credentials; day passes are $20, or $15 for veterans, law enforcement or first responders with proper credentials, sold between the hours of noon and 9 p.m. at Locorum, good until 11 p.m. the day of purchase, seven days a week.
All memberships and day passes are currently being sold at Locorum until online sales are set up.
Alford said that future plans include member events, and the addition of member lockers so patrons can securely store their favorite cigars, glassware and beverages.
“Everyone from the community is welcome,” Alford said. “We want this to be a place where people can come and relax anytime.”
For more information, follow Sir Archie’s Cigar on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.