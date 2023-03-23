Soprano Joy Jan Jones and pianist Jonathan Levin, both of whom have performed previously at Cherry Hill, will combine their talents in performance at the plantation home venue on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m.
Jones is a versatile performance artist in high demand. She is an independent, multi-genre singer, instrumentalist, writer, curator, model and actress. Based in New York, she has been featured at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. She has been highlighted in TimeOutNY Magazine twice.
She was born and raised in Houston, Texas and has a Bachelor of Music in Performance from Sam Houston State University and a Master of Music in Performance from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam.
Praised by the New York Concert Review as “much more than a pianist, but a musician with a fine mind and enormously promising creative energy,” Jonathan Levin has established himself as a compelling pianist, composer, concert producer and music entrepreneur. The founder of the Clayton Piano Festival, now in its 12th season, Levin has performed at Cherry Hill several times over the years.
The program will include works by Donizette, Brahms, William Grant Still, Rossini and others. Both artists are equally at home with opera, cantata, jazz or pop. They will perform both jointly and individually.
Admissions will be taken at the door, with adults admitted at $10, students at $5, and children 12 and under at no charge. A reception will take place after the concert, and the entire 1858 home will be open for touring.
For additional information about Cherry Hill and driving directions, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com, or call 252-257-5259 or 919-368-1626.
