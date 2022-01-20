In celebration of Black History Month 2022, Frontier Warren will host a Black Art Show in the Art Frontier Gallery at Frontier Warren, 140 S. Main St., Warrenton. The Warren Artist Market will also assist in venue.
The show will feature four to seven artists working in various media, and much of the art will be available for sale.
There will be an Artist Reception to open the show on Friday, Feb. 25, from 6-8 p.m. the Art Frontier Gallery will also be open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Frontier Warren is a partnership with Frontier RTP to support and encourage business and entrepreneurship in Warren County through office, event and co-working space, educational opportunities and networking events. Supporting art entrepreneurship by hosting art events is one aspect of Frontier Warren’s mission.
Apply by providing name, phone number, address and email and information; indicating whether you will be able to attend the Artist Reception and Gallery Day, and if there is someone who will represent you if you cannot attend Gallery Day; provide a description including the medium/media of your work; and provide a price range for your work. Application information and representative photographs of your work may be emailed to flynnemeares@gmail.com or haywoodpark@yahoo.com. Use February Art Show as the subject line of the email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.