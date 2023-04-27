The Third Annual Spring Plantapalooza, sponsored by CherryGal, will be held from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 6, at 217 Brehon St., Warrenton.
This year’s event will feature a variety of plants and decorative garden art.
Heirloom vegetable, fruit and herb plants that will be available include tomatoes, peppers (sweet and hot), eggplants, strawberries, ground cherries, culinary and medicinal herbs and more.
Plantapalooza will feature a number of decorative perennials and house plants: iris, Chinese lanterns, fragrant begonia hanging baskets, brilliant red canna, scented geraniums, spider plants, pothos, evening primrose, dragon wing and rex begonias, gooseneck lysimachia and more.
Decorative garden art that will be available will include mosaic garden pots, strawberry jars and toad houses, and glass garden art.
The rain date is Sunday, May 7, from 1-5 p.m.
