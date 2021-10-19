A show featuring established and emerging local artists will be held this weekend at Frontier Warren, 140 S. Main St., in downtown Warrenton.
Meet the artists during an Opening Reception Friday, Oct. 22, from 5-7 p.m., with appetizers provided by the artists, and Frontier Warren operating a wine bar by donations.
The Art Frontier Gallery will be open Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. hosted by some of the artists. Art will be available for purchase.
John DuVall and Dian Sourelis are two of the featured artists and members of the local Arts Council.
“This is exactly what Warrenton needs to become a vibrant community and to celebrate the arts,” said DuVall. “It’s an opportunity to showcase artists, a catalyst for bigger and better things to come.”
Sourelis, who relocated here from Chicago in 2019, said some of the art in the Art Frontier Gallery show is two- and three-dimensional created from repurposed and found materials.
The weekend event may be the start of a longstanding idea to have a fourth Friday art exhibit downtown, she said.
Other artists participating are Providence Elyse Brown, Susan Ely and Victor Coleman.
The Art Frontier Gallery is the second art show at Frontier Warren. The first show, held in May, featured works by The Heritage Quilters.
Flynne Meares, director of strategic engagement at Frontier Warren, said that these projects help support others in the community in succeeding.
“The focus of Frontier Warren is rural entrepreneurship,” she said. “We continue to look for ways on how to support art entrepreneurship.”
Two additional art shows are planned this year. On Friday, Nov. 12, youth artists will be featured from 6-8 p.m. as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, and a Kids Vendor Village will be held the following day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The deadline to enter is Nov. 1. A Holiday Artist Market will be held Dec. 4.
For more information on Frontier Warren events, go online to frontierwarren.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.