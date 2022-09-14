Pianist Kwan Yi will present a program of classical music at Cherry Hill on Sept. 18. An assistant professor of piano at East Carolina University School of Music, Yi has performed throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.
He is a recipient of many honors and prizes, including the National Federation of Music Clubs Award. He is a graduate of the Curtis Institute, Julliard School and the Peabody Institute, where he worked with Leon Fleisher and Robert McDonald. His Cherry Hill program will include works by Haydn, Chopin, Dutilleux, and Brahms.
The program will begin at 3 p.m., and admissions will be taken at the door. Adult admissions will be $10, students $5, and children 12 and under will be admitted at no charge.
A reception will be held following the program, and the entire 1858 plantation home will be open.
For more information, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or telephone 252-257-5259.
