Lakeland Cultural Arts Center will hold a Free Family Movie Night on Thursday, June 22, beginning with a social hour at 5 p.m. Casa Mia’s pizza and concessions will be available for purchase all evening.
Movie Night will feature “Sing 2” at 6 p.m. and “The Sandlot” at 8 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Watson Group of Coldwell Banker Advantage.
Free Family Movie Nights will also be held on July 20 and Aug. 22.
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.