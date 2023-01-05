Registration is underway for Crafting with CherryGal, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Bragging Rooster, located at 120 S. Main St., Warrenton. The workshop will focus on making mosaic frames.
Participants will learn the ancient art of Pique Assiette Mosaics and make an heirloom-quality picture frame. All materials will be provided: the frame, antique and vintage porcelains and china, semi-precious gemstones, jewelry bits shells and buttons.
Tickets are available until Feb. 21. Early registration is encouraged because space is limited. In order to make sure that participants have a treasure trove of materials to chose from, registration is $35 per person.
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/manage/events/496688638087/tickets or contact Deborah Phillips at 252-879-0022. Adults and children accompanied by adults are welcome
