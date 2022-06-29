Thomas Pandolfi will return to Cherry Hill on July 3, bringing his audience-pleasing style and virtuosity to a 3 p.m. performance.
First performing at the Inez venue in 2008, Pandolfi ‘s 2022 piano selections are tailor-made for an Independence Eve celebration. American composers Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin will be featured, including the famous “Rhapsody in Blue.” The Steinway artist will pay tribute to the nation with such favorites as “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless America,” and the songs of various branches of the armed forces. The afternoon event promises enjoyment and inspiration for all fans of piano music, played on the Steinway concert grand by one of Cherry Hill’s most popular artists.
Thomas Pandolfi is becoming more and more sought after by audiences worldwide and is showered with superlatives by critics for his passionate artistry and amazing technique. The Washington, D.C., native is in the midst of a very busy worldwide schedule. He leaves Warrenton to fly to Italy for concerts in that country, after having a busy national agenda during the spring. A graduate of The Julliard School, Panfolfi earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees as a scholarship student. He is a gifted arranger, and his own virtuosic transcriptions of popular composers are immensely popular with concert presenters and audiences alike.
Pandolfi has recorded and released numerous CDs, some of which will be available for purchase and signing following the concert.
Refreshments will be served in the historic dining room of the 1858 plantation house. The entire home of the George Washington Alston family will be open to members of the audience.
Admission will be at the door, with adults at $10, students at $5, and children 12 and below admitted at no charge. Visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259 for further information.
