Family, friends and fans of singer/songwriter and Hollister native Brooke Simpson anxiously await tonight’s results show to see if she will advance to the semifinal round of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
The daughter of Mike and Jimille Mills, Simpson was introduced to television audiences during the 2017 season of the singing competition, “The Voice,” when the reached the finals.
After “The Voice,” Simpson embarked on a songwriting and recording career in Los Angeles, Calif., which has included the release of singles, “Little Bit Crazy” and “Stick Like Honey,” and the mini EP, “So Tired.” She has also worked with Miley Cyrus, her coach on “The Voice,” Sia and Taboo of The Black Eyes Peas.
Simpson’s fans might have been disappointed when she didn’t win “The Voice,” but they are not giving up this time. They know she has what it takes to go a long way on “America’s Got Talent.”
Simpson’s biggest fans are probably her parents. Her father, Mike, described watching his daughter’s AGT audition as both a surreal and proud moment. Judges Simon Cowell (executive producer of the show), Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandell praised Simpson’s performance and gave her a unanimous “yes” to move on to the quarterfinals.
Mike and Jimille noted that their daughter was especially thrilled to hear Cowell compare her to past winners on “American Idol,” where he was a judge for 10 seasons.
Jimille recalled taking Simpson to regional auditions for “American Idol” a couple of times when she was a teenager and hearing her talk about what would be her dream performance.
“It has been her dream since she was 15 or 16 to perform for Simon Cowell,” Mike said.
Television viewers saw Simpson achieve that dream in June. In her interview which aired before her audition, she spoke with pride about her home community and her Native American heritage as a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe. Talking with the judges before her audition, Simpson echoed that feeling of pride and the desire to make her Tribe proud.
Viewers probably also remember that the first thing she said following her audition was that she needed to call her mom.
Mike and Jimille were attending a church service where Mike was singing when the audition aired, so they had to watch it later. However, they knew when Simpson’s performance was shown. Mike saw his wife step out for a few minutes and suspected that their daughter must have sent a text.
Mike and Jimille have communicated with Simpson regularly as she prepared for the quarterfinals. They said she was in Hollywood last week and was busy with vocal and choreography rehearsals for Tuesday’s program.
The Aug. 24 quarterfinals had not aired at press time. Mike and Jimille urge the community and everyone across North Carolina to watch tonight’s results show and be prepared to vote to keep Simpson in the competition if necessary. However, Mike and Jimille are confident that their daughter received enough votes during last night’s voting period to send her to the semifinals.
The Mills also hope that Simpson’s story will inspire young people to pursue their dreams. Mike recalled that she didn’t reach the TV stage of “American Idol” when she auditioned as a teenager, but that didn’t discourage her.
“It wasn’t right at that time,” he said. “Then doors started to swinging open. She got on the national stage on ‘The Voice.’”
As “America’s Got Talent” competition moves on, Mike and Jimille hope that everyone will be prepared to vote each Tuesday Simpson performs. Fans can vote by following the instructions on the show, using the AGT app or by going to NBC.com/AGTVOTE.
“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. For more information about Brooke Simpson, go to her website at brookesimpsonmusic.com or find her on Facebook. Fans will also find a variety of AGT “merch” to show their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.