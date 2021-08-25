Warren County Memorial Library is looking forward to the change of season with a number of fall programs.
August will conclude with the prize drawing for the Summer Reading Program, which will debut on Facebook at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
As summer turns to fall, the library will continue to offer digital resources such as CheckersTV, Preschool Stories, Terrific Toddler Tales and I Can Read Chapter Books. The library will also host new virtual programs, such as Super Simple Songs and Crafty Crochet with Miss Tiff. These programs premiere live, but are available on the Warren County Memorial Library Facebook page any time after their premiere for the public to enjoy.
Also new to the library are Information Stations, educational display that offer books, printouts, informational links and scannable QR codes to guide viewers through various topics. The first of these, covering Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) may be accessed now.
The fall also sees the return of movies in the library, including “Wonder Woman,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” which will be part of the Fun Friday Films program. Movies will be shown in the library’s community room with space to spread out and maintain social distancing.
September is Library Card Signup Month. Warren County Memorial Library will celebrate by offering a Welcome to the Library freebie to everyone who registers for a library card next month.
Library staff members can provide assistance to those who need help with technology, devices, email, computers and the internet by calling 252-257-4990 for support.
Fall recommended reads are as follows: “Tokyo Ever After” by Emiko Jean (young adult fiction), “Pony on the Twelfth Floor” by Polly Faber (juvenile fiction), “When Twilight Breaks” by Kazuo Ishiguro (adult fiction).
NC Live offers digital career resources. Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center, a comprehensive resource that enables users to explore industries/careers and plan their path forward, is available at https://www.nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=418. Cypress Resume, which focuses on building professional resumes, is available at https://www.nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=424.
Other activities for September include the following:
• CheckersTV, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.; a virtual educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer; available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live
• NC Kids Digital Library (www.nckids.overdrive.com): use your library card to access hundreds of ebooks and videos geared toward school-aged children. Warren County Memorial Library offers NC Kids Cards to those who don’t have library cards. Warren County Schools partnered with the library to distribute these to students.
• Just for Kids Streaming Collection: includes episodes of popular children’s media such as “Sesame Street,” “Franklin,” “Arthur,” “Reading Rainbow” and more. Access via NC Live at https://www/nclive.org/sgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc+442.
• Ms. B’s Brilliant Books: Preschool Stories, Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.; I Can Read Chapter Books, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.; Terrific Toddler Tales, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. Available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• Read with Pete, Saturday, Sept. 25; enjoy some of Pete’s best books, located in the library’s Pete the Cat reading area, and pick up a Pete the Cat bag.
• Let’s Read: Volunteers are recorded reading books for kids. Recordings are posted on the library’s Facebook page. Call Warren County Memorial Library at 252-257-4990 for more information.
• Crafty Crochet with Miss Tiff: Thursday, Sept. 16, noon; available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring: Wednesdays, 10-11 a.m.; colored pencils are provided; choose from a collection of adult coloring pages.
• Full Friday Films: Friday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m., featuring “Wonder Woman,” rated PG-13; 2 hours, 21 minutes runtime.
• Watch and Learn: “The Next Frontier: From the Moon to Mars”; available via Access Video On Demand at NCLive.org; https://www.nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=379.
• Teen Anime & Manga Book Club: Every other Monday at 3 p.m. with one time online; Sept. 13, tinyurl.com/WCMLSeptAnime1; meeting ID: 818 5292 7208; password: 484438; Sept. 27, tinyurl.com/WCMLSeptAnime2; meeting ID: 882 3361 4321; password: 432916.
• Teen Community Service and Internship Opportunities: Call the library at 252-257-4990.
• Homework Help Resources from NC Live: featuring resource: LearningExpress Library: https://www.nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=219. Other academic resources are also available.
Warren County Memorial Library is at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990. The library will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.