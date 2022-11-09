“Come Home to Christmas” is the theme the first weekend in December as Preservation Warrenton hosts its first Christmas homes tour since 2017. Nearly a dozen historic properties will be decked out for the holidays and welcoming the public Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m.
“Warrenton retains the flavor of a truly historic Southern town, as tree-lined streets and stately homes give visitors a feeling of stepping back into a Christmas of the past,” said Robert Davie, president of Preservation Warrenton, a charitable nonprofit, which focuses on historic restoration and preservation in Warren County and the town of Warrenton. “The last homes tour was also a Christmas tour, and we are excited to have 11 properties on tour this year, some of which have never before been opened.”
Properties include those by noted builder Jacob Holt, a house dating to the mid-1700s, and a circa 1903 Queen Anne-style B&B that was recently highlighted in Our State magazine.
This week’s article features three of the historic properties that will be included on the two-day tour.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
Circa 1824
Built in 1824 by Thomas Bragg, father of Confederate General Braxton Bragg, Emmanuel Episcopal Church was originally a simple rectangular wooden building with no steeple or tower. Galleries were added along three sides of the building, and a vestry room added to the rear of the sanctuary. The roof was covered with heart pine shingles.
In 1854, the vestry decided to make major changes to the church, and builder Jacob Holt was hired. The building was much enlarged, and a steeple was added. The façade was a close copy of the Romanesque style found in Samuel Sloan’s “The Model Architect.” The sides of the building received truncated Italianate brackets bracing the eaves, and Gothic lancet arch windows were placed on each side of the nave. Gothic spires were added to the front and rear of the still wooden church.
The church assumed its now familiar look in 1928 when New York architect William Lawrence Bottomley directed its renovation to the present Gothic Revival appearance. The building was veneered in brick, a slate roof was added, the church was extended both in the front and the rear, and all galleries were removed except for the one on the east wall. The nave took on its almost ship-like look with the removal of the wooden ceiling and the addition of huge oak beams. The spires were changed to buttresses, and the present wooden doors were added to the front. At the same time the parish house and rectory were built.
To the rear of the church are the graves of the granddaughter of Francis Scott Key and Governor James Turner, as well as several other graves.
The interior of the church looks almost exactly the way it did when renovations were completed in 1928 except for some changes to the small chapel and in the area of the organ.
The dominant wood of the church is Appalachian oak; the pews are painted heart pine. All of the carving was done by hand.
Among outstanding features of the church are its eight Tiffany windows.
The oil painting above the chapel door was a gift of Katherine Pendleton Arrington.
The parish house and rectory were built in 1928 and 1929, respectively, during the time the church had a major remodeling. The rectory was designed by the Rev. B.N. deFoe Wagner, rector from 1924 until 1941. He was originally from Canada and used the English Tudor style found so often in Canada. It was felt that the style complemented the Gothic Revival style of the remodeled church.
Marmaduke Johnson-Plummer House
Circa 1757
The oldest property on the Christmas homes tour, the Marmaduke Johnson-Plummer House was built circa 1757 by Marmaduke Johnson, who was clerk of Warren County Court from 1792-1811. The original structure, built on logs rather than floor joists, had two rooms downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs, and porches on the front and back.
Kemp Plummer, a friend of Johnson, was the second owner. The house was purchased by Patrick Hudgins immediately after the Civil War and has since remained in the Hudgins family. The Johnson-Plummer House is currently owned by Susan Blaylock.
The original home and addition feature some of Warren County’s best preserved Georgian woodwork, including beaded weatherboarding, HL hinges, six-panel doors and dormer windows.
The cut stone chimney connects the home to other 18th-century homes in both the town of Warrenton and the county. Tour participants will note these features, as well as some original flooring, the home’s original back door, and its back porch, which was enclosed and became the first indoor kitchen.
In addition, the original front porch is now an interior room with intact weatherboards.
Also open for the tour is the original cook’s house.
Carter Williams House, The Ivy
Circa 1903
This two-story, hip-roof, Queen Anne-style home is believed to have been constructed between 1902 and 1905. It belonged to educator John Graham until June 29, 1907, when he sold it to Carter N. Williams, Jr. for $1,000, according to local history. On March 2, 1914, Betty Hall Johnson purchased the property.
Today, the property is owned by Karen and Mike Kelley, who operate the home as The Ivy - An English Bed and Breakfast. Stays at the B&B include a proper afternoon tea — prepared by Karen, a native of England — so special the experience was recently featured in Our State magazine.
The Carter Williams House features a projecting, two-story wing on the north end of the facade and on the north elevation, with plain weatherboards, one-over-one wood-sash windows, and a patterned slate roof finished with two finials at the peak. A small, gabled dormer is also located on the front roof slope with a matching dormer on the rear (west) elevation.
Centered on the three-bay facade is a one-light-over-paneled wood door with one-light transom. A window to its south is a full-height, triple-sash window open onto the porch roof.
The home has a hip-roof wrap-around porch supported by Tuscan columns.
A projecting, rounded portico at the porch entrance was added between 1925 and 1942.
Inside, the Kelleys have transformed the B&B into “a little piece of England in North Carolina” through redecorating, renaming the four bedrooms, and serving an authentic English breakfast to overnight guests.
Tickets
Tickets for the tour are $35 and are available for purchase at Friends Two, Oakley Hall Antiques, Hardware Cafe, and Drip Coffee + Market, all in downtown Warrenton, and online at Eventbrite.com.
Same-day tickets, also $35, may be purchased at the Jacob Holt House, 122 S. Bragg St., Warrenton, where tour participants may check-in and receive their printed tour entry booklets.
For more information, visit preservationwarrenton.com.
See next week’s edition of The Warren Record for Part Two of this three-part series.
